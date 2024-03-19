Acting Top Cop engages stakeholders, task force ahead of ICC Men’s T-20 World Cup

As the ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup approaches, acting Top Cop Clifton Hicken on Monday convened a meeting with stakeholders and the Task Force responsible for ensuring the tournament’s security.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted in the West Indies and USA, starting from June 1, 2024.

Stakeholders at the engagement

Guyana will proudly serve as one of the host nations, bearing the weight of responsibility for six games.

The meeting was held at the Officer’s Mess Annexe and was attended by Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Elisabeth Harper; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, Andre Ally; Chief of Defence, Brigadier Omar Khan; Fire Chief, Gregory Wickham; Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’, Calvin Brutus; Head of Special Branch, Assistant Commissioner Errol Watts, along with other Senior and Junior Officers and representatives from the private and public sectors.