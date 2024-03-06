44 female foreign nationals rescued at city nightclub

TIP

A total of 44 female foreign nationals were reportedly rescued following a Trafficking in Person (TIP) operation at a popular nightclub along Robb Street, Georgetown on Monday evening.

The women were reportedly taken into protective care and an investigation has been launched into the alleged acts of trafficking in persons and other forms of exploitation and abuse.

Additionally, law enforcement officials discovered a .32 Taurus pistol and eight rounds of ammunition on the premises.

The operation was executed by the Home Affairs Ministry, Guyana Police Force – CID – Trafficking in Persons Unit and the Human Services and Social Security – C-TIP Unit.

The operation was initiated based on intelligence received.