Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha strongly supports restrictions on vape imports

See full statement below:

Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha strongly supports announced restrictions on vape imports

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha unequivocally supports President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s announcement of restrictions on the importation of vapes and vaping products into Guyana. This is a necessary and timely intervention to protect public health, especially the health and future of our children and young people. We commend the President for recognising the urgency of this threat and taking decisive action. Our children’s well-being must always take precedence over commercial interests.

We are deeply concerned about the easy accessibility, low cost and inadequately regulated circulation of these products. When potentially addictive products are inexpensive, readily available and presented as fashionable or harmless, our children are placed at unacceptable risk. Vaping must never be normalised as an innocent pastime. The World Health Organization warns that nicotine is highly addictive and can harm brain development in children and adolescents, while vaping aerosols can contain toxic substances. These are serious concerns that demand action from all of us.

While young adults and adults may choose to vape, the freedom to do so must be weighed against the responsibility to prevent harm, particularly to our children. The Sabha firmly believes that the public health benefits of these restrictions far outweigh the limitations on personal enjoyment, and that protecting people from addiction and avoidable harm must take precedence.

As a Hindu organisation, we see the protection of children as a sacred responsibility. Dharma calls upon us to act with responsibility, compassion and regard for the welfare of others. Ahimsa, the principle of non-harm, requires us to recognise and prevent harm, including harm arising from addiction and the exploitation of youthful curiosity. Our spiritual teachings encourage care for the body, clarity of mind and self-discipline. We must give these teachings practical meaning by creating environments in which young people can grow safely and realise their potential.

The Sabha urges parents, guardians, educators, pandits and community leaders to speak openly with children about vaping and to take their questions and concerns seriously. Our homes, mandirs and youth groups must be spaces for honest conversation, guidance and healthy activities. Young people already using these products need compassionate support to stop, without shame or rejection. Businesses, too, must recognise their responsibility: no sale and no profit can justify putting a child’s health at risk.

We call for the swift implementation of the announced import restrictions, supported by effective enforcement, sustained public education and measures to prevent access by children. Protecting young people requires collective vigilance and consistent action across our communities.

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha stands firmly behind this intervention and calls on all Guyanese to support its purpose. Our children deserve every opportunity to grow with good health, confidence and freedom from addiction. Safeguarding that future is a duty we all share.