1 homeless after Linden house destroyed by fire

The Linden house on fire

One person is now homeless after a late-night fire destroyed a house in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) on Saturday. The lot 63 Ariwa Oval, Retrieve, MacKenzie, Linden house was owned by the late Deryl Joseph and occupied by 77-year-old Douglas Joseph. According to the Guyana Fire Service, it received a call and was alerted to the fire at approximately 22:36h on Saturday.

Water Bowser #12 and four firefighters were immediately dispatched, promptly arriving at the scene by 22:45 hrs.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-storey concrete structure with corrugated metal sheeting engulfed in flames.

The first jet was deployed at 22:46 hrs. The deployment of one jet from the water bowser’s tank supply was used to extinguish the flames.

The house sustained irreparable damage, resulting in the complete destruction of the building and its contents, leaving its lone occupant homeless.

According to the GFS, the fire is suspected to be the result of malicious intent by unknown persons.

The incident remains under investigation as Fire Prevention officials collaborate with the Police to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrator(s) is encouraged to contact the police.