1 dead, 1 critical in Corentyne hit and run

One person is now dead and another is critical after being struck off a motorcycle on Sunday at Number 64 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is 67-year-old Jagot Narine of Number 64 Village, Corentyne.

Sohied Narine, a son of the now-dead man, related that he and his father were at a house race earlier in the day but after they arrived home, he went to a nearby restaurant.

While there, he noted that he received a phone call informing him that his father had been killed in an accident.

He rushed to the scene where he saw the tools his father would normally carry in his motorbike scattered on the road about 20 feet away from his body.

“Another 20 feet away, my father pitched and lay down. His hand and foot bruk up.” The grieving son further noted that the other injured person was also lying on the roadway.

At the scene, he was told that his father was struck by a speeding motor car. The men were reportedly picked up and taken to the Skeldon Hospital, where Narine was pronounced dead while the other man was admitted in serious condition.

An investigation has been launched into the fatal accident.