Vreed-en-Hoop to G/town water taxi operation back to normal

Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop water taxis

See full statement from the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD):

Waters taxis have received the green light to resume use of the Stabroek stelling for the onboarding and disembarking of passengers.

The area was inaccessible from 17:30hrs to 20:00hrs daily following the collapse of the Stabroek wharf on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

However, commuters travelling between Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop via water taxis are advised that the area is now safe for use from 05:30hrs to 20:00hrs daily.

This notice takes effect immediately until further advised.