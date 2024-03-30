US$2.6M in cocaine found in boat, 2 arrested

Over 1,100 kg of cocaine were found in the boat

A joint operation between the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Defence Force’s Coast Guard has led to the discovery of over 1,000 pounds of cocaine in a boat.

The discovery was made on Friday at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) in Region Three (Essequibo Island-West Demerara).

CANU said that its officers along with the GDF Coast Guard ranks conducted a joint operation at Vergenoegen, where they intercepted a go-fast vessel with two occupants.

The go-fast vessel that was carrying the cocaine

A subsequent search of the said vessel led to the discovery of a large quantity ofnarcotics along with a quantity of fuel and other items.

The narcotics were tested and proven to be cocaine. The total, when weighed,amounted to 536 kilograms or 1,181 lbs, with a street value in Guyana of US$2.6 million.

Had the cocaine been transshipped to its intended destination it would’ve amounted toa street value of over 20 million euros.

The two suspects found in the vessel are presently in custody.

Further investigations are ongoing