Local News
Uitvlugt man shot during attempted robbery
19 October 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
See full statement from the Guyana Police Force: Police in Regional Division #3 are investigating an alleged Attempt to Commit a Felony, to wit: Robbery Under Arms, which occurred on Sunday October 18, 2026, about 18:25hrs at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, during which a 54-year-old self-employed man of the said area sustained gunshot injuries. Preliminary […]
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