Murder of Corentyne woman: PME details gruesome cause of death

Dead: Ninawattie Nandalall

Following the discovery of the battered body of a 52-year-old woman in the backlands of Number 54 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, an autopsy done has revealed the gruesome manner in which the woman was killed.

The postmortem examination (PME) was conducted earlier today on Ninawattie Nandalall called ‘Sharda’ of Lot 14 Number 55 Village, Corentyne.

According to the police, the cause of death was given as asphyxiation, incise wound to the neck, and fracture of the cervical spine.

The body was then handed over to the relative for burial.

According to reports, Nandalall’s semi-naked body was found by her son in the Corentyne backlands Friday morning. The woman had on Thursday ventured to the backdam to pick mangoes but never returned.

Police say she was allegedly murdered sometime between 12:30 hours on April 11 and 07:40 hours on Friday in the backdam.

Initially, three persons were arrested in connection to the murder.

However, two males, an 18-year-old and 25-year-old, have since confessed to killing and raping the woman.

Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus, said the two suspects, who also reside in the same village, provided investigators with details of what transpired.

They remain in custody as investigations continue.