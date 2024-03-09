Top Cop, other officials at special meeting in T&T on prep for ICC T20 World Cup

The Guyanese Delegation at the First Special Meeting of the Council for National Security & Law Enforcement and Attorneys General of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Host Countries in Trinidad and Tobago
In preparation for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be hosted in the West Indies and USA from June 1 to 29, a team of Guyanese officials have travelled to Trinidad and Tobago for a special meeting.
Police Commission, Clifton Hicken, along with Assistant Solicitor General at the Attorney General’s Chambers, Shoshanna V. Lall, and Chief Parliamentary Counsel, Charles Fung-A-Fatt, S.C., represented Guyana at the special ICC Cricket World Cup meeting in Port-of-Spain.
The First Special Meeting of the Council for National Security & Law Enforcement (CONSLE) and Attorneys General of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Host Countries opened on Friday (March 8th, 2024) at the Hyatt Regency in Trinidad and Tobago.
The meeting, which concludes today, is one of several preparatory meetings that have been planned ahead of the hosting of the mega cricket tournament.
A total of 20 teams from around the world will be participating in 55 matches to be played in seven countries. Guyana will be one of the host nations with the responsibility of six games that will be watched by persons globally.