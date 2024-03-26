Scholarships available for Guyanese to pursue higher education in China

With a holistic plan to ensure free and equitable education is provided to citizens, the Governments of Guyana and China continue to collaborate to open up more scholarship opportunities for Guyanese.

Over the years, the two countries have been in talks and fostering partnerships in education as well as infrastructure, energy, and trade, among others.

Just recently, the two states through the Youth of Excellence Scheme of China programme announced that they are offering a limited number of scholarships for Guyanese to pursue studies at the master’s degree level for the academic period of 2024 to 2025.

Some of the courses include Software Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Agricultural Ecology, Geospatial Information Science, and Energy and Power Engineering.

Guyanese stand to reap significant benefits from these programmes.

Additionally, upon completion, these students can return home where they are guaranteed gainful employment by the government.

To be eligible, applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in the relevant field of study with a strong academic background.

They must also be 45 years or under and must be the holder of a valid Guyana Passport.

Interested persons are required to register and complete the Ministry of Public Service’s online application via the website http://mps.gov.gy/. The closing date for applications is April 7, 2024.

The constant educational collaboration tightens the bilateral bond between the two countries. It oftentimes sees students from both nations coming together to enjoy each other’s culture and tradition.

In fact, in 2023, it was recorded that over 100 Guyanese benefitted from this partnership. [DPI]