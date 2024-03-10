President Ali vows to protect Guyana’s ‘soul’, democracy

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the crowd at Babu Jaan in Berbice on Sunday

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali reaffirmed the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) commitment to national unity and the oneness of the Guyanese people, condemning any efforts to sow racial division as detrimental to the nation’s interests.

The president emphasised, “…anyone who deviates from this principle and anyone who seeks to spread racial division is an enemy of this country and an enemy to themselves.”

President Ali was addressing a large audience on Sunday afternoon at Babu Jaan, Corentyne, Berbice (Region Six) during the commemoration of the 27th death anniversary of the late former President, Dr. Cheddi Jagan.

Reflecting on the essence of the nation, the Head-of-State underscored the importance of understanding its ‘soul’, which encompasses its fundamental values and aspirations. He attributed the crafting of Guyana’s ‘soul’ to Dr. Cheddi Jagan, emphasising the need to nurture and protect it for the nation’s advancement.

President Ali also highlighted the PPP/C’s commitment to upholding a value system.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali greets a supporter while making his way to the event

This system, he said, safeguards the lives of the people, advocates for democracy, and freedom.

The president, however, noted that the soul must be tested.

He reminded the crowd that the nation of attempts by ‘forces’ to destroy democracy by attempting to rig the March 02, 2020 National Elections.

“Only four years ago the evil and dark forces tested the souls of our country once more when they tried to steal the elections once again from the People’s Progressive Party.

“The soul withstanding that test because Dr Cheddi Jagan, the People’s Progressive Party has in it… citizens who are committed to the fundamental values of the soul of our country and will never allow the evil and dark forces to tamper with the soul of our nation,” he reminded the nation.

President Ali cited reports of former Prime Minister Hamilton Greene all supporting rigged elections to prevent the PPP from assuming office. He strongly criticised Greene and the APNU+AFC Opposition for such assertions.

A section of the crowd at Babu Jaan on Sunday

“Those are the enemy of the soul of our nation, and we must destroy them by truth, we must destroy them with facts and by hard work in every community, in every street and in every home,” he stated.

President Ali had therefore pledged to continue implementing programmes and policies aimed towards uplifting every single Guyanese, ensuring prosperity for all.

He mentioned the many social programmes and others implemented under the PPP/C directly impacting households and communities.

These include the increase in old ages pension and other initiatives to assist pensioners, the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant for students, scholarships for youths and the part-time job initiative among others.

“There are still forces out there that believe we don’t have the finesse or we don’t have the sophistication to stay in government… but what we do every single day is we do what is right for the people of this country,” he said.

In tribute to the late former President, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, President Ali he acknowledged his monumental contributions to Guyana’s development, particularly in championing the cause of the working class and women.

The late Dr. Cheddi Jagan served as President of Guyana from 1992 to 1997. His legacy as the ‘father of the nation’ continues to inspire the PPP’s mission for the upliftment and prosperity of all Guyanese.

He dedicated his entire life to ensuring that the freedom and democracy of the people prevailed in Guyana until he died on March 6, 1997. (DPI)