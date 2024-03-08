Gun, ammo, ganja found in makeshift camp

A Taurus pistol, one magazine with seven live rounds of 9mm ammunition, and a quantity of ganja were discovered in a makeshift camp during a police operation at Torauparu Backdam, Lower Puruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Police have said that on Wednesday, at about 23:25h, ranks on an all-terrain vehicle observed a makeshift mining camp along the trail.

As they approached the camp, they observed a male running away from the camp, but despite their giving chase, he managed to escape.

Ranks searched a hammock found under the camp and unearthed the firearm and ammunition. They also observed a bulky plastic bag which, when opened, contained 147 small transparent Ziplock plastic bags with cannabis.

An investigation is underway.