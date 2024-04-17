Moruca children receive cleft lip repair surgeries through FFTP programme

Two young children from the hinterland regions of Guyana have received life-changing cleft lip repair surgeries, thanks to the support of Food for The Poor’s (FFTP) Benevolence Program.

The surgeries were performed on April 13, 2024, at Balwant Singh Hospital, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards improving the health and well-being of these children.

The beneficiaries of these surgeries are 3-year-old Trevon Benjamin from Winward Island, Manawarin Village, and one-year-old Caz Williams from Central Manawarin Village, both residing in Region 1 – Moruca.

Born with cleft lips, both children face numerous challenges, including stigmatization and isolation, due to their conditions, hindering their personal and social development.

Cleft lip or palate occurs when tissues in a baby’s face and mouth do not fuse properly during development. It is one of the most common birth defects, but fortunately, it can be corrected through surgery.

These surgeries aim to restore normal function and achieve a more natural appearance in affected babies.

The impact of cleft lip and cleft palate extends beyond physical appearance, often leading to challenges such as difficulty with feeding, ear infections and hearing loss, dental problems, speech difficulties, and social, emotional, and behavioral issues. Recognizing the importance of addressing these challenges, Food for The Poor’s Benevolence Program provides vital medical assistance to individuals with extreme medical needs and financial constraints, ensuring they receive proper treatment and care.

Meanwhile, Trevon’s mother, Menelva Benjamin shared, “I am very happy and I want to thank FFTP (Guy) Inc. I know the surgery is very expensive and I just want to thank you for stepping in and helping my son.”

Caz’s mother Claire Williams expressed her gratitude to FFTP (Guy) Inc. she said, “I feel so happy that my son’s lip is fixed. I am very thankful to FFTP (Guy) Inc. because I know the organization has invested a lot of money for my son. So, from the bottom of my heart thank you.” [Press Release]