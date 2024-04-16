MoE orders transfers, suspension & counselling after assault at Queenstown Secondary School

Education Minister Priya Manickchand

See full statement from the Ministry of Education:

(April 16, 2024) – The Ministry of Education on Monday concluded the investigation into the physical assault of a female student at the Queenstown Secondary School.

Following the circulation of a video recording of the assault last Friday, the Ministry of Education immediately launched an investigation into the matter.

On Monday morning, officers in the ministry’s Secondary Sector Department met with the parents and children involved in the incident and several actions were taken after a probe.

Scheduled and mandatory counselling, suspension and transfers were some of the actions taken for the short and medium term.

The Ministry of Education is committed to safe and supportive learning spaces for all students. It’s imperative that schools continue to prioritize the well-being and safety of their students, fostering an inclusive and respectful community where every individual feels valued and protected.

It is equally important that these values be taught and enforced in homes across the country.