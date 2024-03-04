Missing cattle farmer found dead at WCB Backdam

Dead: Odit Persaud Thom

The decomposed body of a West Coast Berbice (WCB) cattle farmer was this afternoon discovered in the backlands of Number 41 Village, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

Dead is 45-year-old Odit Persaud Thom of Number 5 Village, WCB.

He had been missing since March 2, and at about 12:30h today, his partly decomposed body was discovered floating in a trench which separates the rice fields from the savannah.

According to reports from Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Kurleigh Simon, Odit took care of cattle in the backdam for several persons including those of a 28-year-old farmer of Seafield Village (Number 42 Village) and was staying at a camp located at Seafield Backdam.

On Sunday, a rice farmer impounded cattle which were under the care of Odit and owned by different farmers.

This caused the 28-year-old farmer to go into the backdam in search for Odit but did not find him at the camp. On Monday, together with other cattle farmers, they continued the search and eventually found his motionless body floating in a trench.

Commander Simon said the body was taken out of the trench by the police and found in a state of decomposition. It was observed that the deceased sustained chop wounds to both arms and the head.

At the time of the discovery, he was carrying a haversack on his back which contained toiletries and his ID card.

Police canvassed the area and a pair of slippers and cap was found on the dam in the vicinity where the body was floating.

The body is currently at Bailey Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy and the investigations continue.