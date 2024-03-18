Man wanted by Interpol arrested at Main Street Night Club

Vitesh Jamnapersad Guptar, a businessman who was wanted by Interpol was arrested on Thursday at a popular nightclub along Main Street, Georgetown.

A senior Police official told Inews that the 50-year-old Netherlands national who resided at Duke Street, Kingston, Georgetown is a businessman in Guyana who operates a boutique at a mall in Georgetown.

Police stated that Guptar is allegedly part of the “Ndrangheta,” one of the largest and most powerful mafia organizations in the world, operating out of Italy and would visit Guyana and Suriname regularly.

It was reported in another section of the media that this mafia organization reportedly has a multi-million-euro business that smuggled shipments of cocaine as large as 200 kilograms from Brazil, Guyana, and Colombia to Rotterdam and Antwerp.

It is alleged that the suspect, along with others, imported, transported, illegally possessed, and sold considerable quantities of cocaine in Italy. The drugs originated in Columbia, Guyana, Brazil, and Suriname. It reportedly passed through the Netherlands and Belgium.

According to Interpol, the suspect was a supplier of the drugs who had a close relationship with a lumber dealer (name withheld) in Georgetown back in 2017. Following his arrest, the GPF is making the necessary arrangements to have Guptar extradited to face charges.