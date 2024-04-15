Man stabbed to death by friend during argument

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

On Sunday, April 14, 2024, at approximately 11:00 p.m., an alleged murder occurred at Jonnel Gaskin’s Shop in 5 Miles, Arakaka, North West District. The victim was identified as Trevor Hilliman, a pork knocker from 5 Miles Arakaka and Lot 14 Public Road, Poudroyen, West Coast Demerara. The suspect, Kenny David, a 42-year-old miner from 5 Miles Arakaka, North West District, is being investigated for the incident.

Inquiries revealed that the suspect and the victim are known to each other. On the date and time mentioned, the suspect was passing on the main access road when the victim called him, and they (victim and suspect) began imbibing. After a while, a heated argument ensued, and the suspect pulled out a knife from the waist of his pants and dealt the victim a stab to the left chest.

The police were contacted. Upon arrival, the suspect, who was still on the scene, was pointed out, and he was cautioned and arrested. He remains in custody.

The victim’s body was then escorted to Port Kaituma hospital mortuary, awaiting post mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.