Guyanese Actress to Present AFUWI Legacy Award to President of Guyana

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. April 9, 2024: Esteemed actress, philanthropist, and advocate, Guyanese CCH Pounder, will present the The American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) Legacy Award to Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Mohamed-Ali, at the highly anticipated 27th Annual “The Legacy Continues” Gala.

Guyanese actress CCH Pounder. (AFUWI image)

The 27th Annual “The Legacy Continues” Gala is set to take place on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 583 Park Avenue (@63rd Street), New York City, commencing at 6:30 pm.

Pounder, a native of Guyana, boasts a distinguished career spanning five decades in the entertainment industry. Recognized for her profound contributions to the arts and culture, she was honored with AFUWI’s Bob Marley Award in 2018. This accolade symbolizes hope and inspiration for aspiring young scholars aiming to make a positive impact on society. Pounder’s involvement with AFUWI, transitioning from honoree to advocate for educational access, showcases her unwavering commitment to nurturing the Caribbean’s brightest minds. Since aligning with AFUWI, she has been instrumental in advancing the foundation’s mission of providing scholarships for talented yet financially disadvantaged students at The University of the West Indies (UWI).

“The Legacy Continues” Gala serves as AFUWI’s primary fundraising event, directly supporting the scholarship program for deserving students at The UWI. On average, 50 exceptional students benefit from scholarships annually through this initiative. The stark reality of the Caribbean’s tertiary enrollment rate, standing at less than 25% compared to nearly 60% in North America and 52% in Latin America, underscores the critical importance of AFUWI’s mission and the urgent need to support the region’s bright young minds.

Over the past decade, approximately 600 tuition scholarships have been awarded, alongside the establishment of partnerships with other prominent institutions. The demand for support has surged in the wake of the global pandemic, with the number of deserving students seeking assistance doubling. AFUWI remains steadfastly committed to addressing this escalating need and encourages support through its #donatetoeducate campaign. Those interested in purchasing tickets or tables for the event can do so by visiting www.afuwi.org.

Recognized as a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization, AFUWI ensures that all contributions, whether financial or in-kind, are tax-deductible as permitted by state and federal laws. This year’s gala promises to be a memorable occasion, celebrating excellence, advocacy, and the enduring legacy of educational empowerment in the Caribbean community.