Guyana to acquire maritime patrol assets from France

Joint Communique between Guyana, France on several international matters

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and His Excellency Stéphane Séjourné, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic met at State House, Georgetown on Monday, March 25, 2024.

They took the opportunity to exchange views on several priority issues engaging the attention of the international community.

France and Guyana share the same commitment to democratic values and respect for international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States. Both of our countries are fully engaged in peacekeeping initiatives.

The two countries are keen to strengthen cooperation to ensure the security and stability of the Guiana Shield and combat organized crime in the region. They are also engaged in efforts to tackle climate-related issues and protect Amazonia, which is a priority for both countries, given their connection to the Amazon region.

The two countries agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to identify priorities to deepen cooperation in the following areas: defence, climate change, food security, infrastructure, technology and tourism.

As part of the ongoing security cooperation, on March 25, 2024 Guyana announced the acquisition of maritime patrol assets from France. This is a further illustration of the commitment of the two sides to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Given the desire to forge closer links as neighbouring countries and friends, Guyana and France have decided to write a new chapter in their history by opening a French Embassy in Georgetown in 2025. France will be the first EU country with this level of diplomatic representation in Guyana.

Opening a French Embassy will boost the development of cooperation in various sectors, including the economy, in priority areas for Guyana where French companies hold renowned expertise.

This Embassy will also contribute to strengthening ties between Guyana and French Guiana, as well as French relations with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which is headquartered in Georgetown.

The Government of Guyana looks forward to the establishment of the Embassy which signals the benefits of the economic transformation being experienced by the nation and the interest of France in developing its relations with the Caribbean region.

The Government of the French Republic welcomes the opening of this Embassy, which will help strengthen the integration of our overseas territories in the region and illustrates its ambition to consolidate the universal character of its diplomatic network.