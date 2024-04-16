Guyana hopes UNSC’s statement will contribute to regional peace

Statement by the Government of Guyana following the issuance by the UN Security Council of a statement on the Guyana-Venezuela situation

The Government of Guyana welcomes the statement issued on April 15, 2024 by the United Nations Security Council on Venezuela’s promulgation of ‘The Organic Law for the Defense of Guyana Esequiba’, which purports to incorporate more than two-thirds of Guyana’s sovereign territory into Venezuela.

In their statement, the Members of the Security Council reminded the parties of their obligations to comply with the Order of Provisional Measures issued by the International Court of Justice on December 1 2023.

The Court had unanimously ordered that pending a final decision in the case, Venezuela should refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute, whereby Guyana administers and exercises control over that area; and that both Parties should refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve.

Guyana welcomes the reaffirmation by members of the Security Council of the importance of upholding the Court’s Order, the principles of respect for each State’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the prohibition of the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of another state, as enshrined in Article 2 (4) of the United Nations Charter.

The Government of Guyana hopes that the statement by the United Nations Security Council will contribute to the maintenance of regional peace and security and to ensuring that Latin America and the Caribbean remains a Zone of Peace.

Guyana is committed to the peaceful resolution of the controversy with Venezuela in full accordance with international law through the process of the International Court of Justice and expresses its gratitude to the members of the Security Council for their valuable consideration of this issue of great importance for the two countries and the region.