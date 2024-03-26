From next year, Guyanese no longer have to travel to Suriname for Schengen visas – EU Ambassador

BERLIN – FEB 10: Close-up of Schengen visa with flag of EU in Berlin, February 10. 2022 in Germany

The processing of Schengen visas will become available in Guyana next year following the opening of a French Embassy here – a development which will ease the burden on Guyanese wishing to travel to Europe.

Currently, Guyanese have to travel to Suriname in order to process visas for entry into a number of European countries.

“[Soon] if you want to travel to Europe, you can go next year to the French Embassy [in Georgetown] and get your Schengen visa here and you no longer have to go to Paramaribo, so that will be really be a big change for everyone who wants to visit Europe,” EU Ambassador to Guyana Rene Van Nes told this publication.

The Schengen visa would entitle non-Europeans to travel to Slovenia and any of the other 26 Schengen countries, including Austria, Belgium, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland – for a stay of up to 90 days.

President Dr Irfaan Ali had previously lamented that one of the biggest hindrances of doing business between Guyana and the EU is the visa processing procedure that requires Guyanese to travel to Suriname. This, he had argued at several forums, can be remedied if the same service provided in Suriname can be provided in Guyana.

With the opening of an embassy in Georgetown, France will be the first EU country with this level of diplomatic representation in Guyana.

The opening of the embassy, a joint communique between Guyana and France, had outlined would boost the development of cooperation in various sectors, including in the economy, in priority areas for Guyana where French companies hold renowned expertise. This embassy would also contribute to strengthening ties between Guyana and French Guiana, as well as French relations with the Caribbean Community (Caricom), which is headquartered in Georgetown, the communique added.

Meanwhile, Guyana is also pushing for Schengen visa-free travel, with at least five EU countries agreeing to sponsor this bid.

“In terms of the removal of the visa, you have to have sponsoring countries, and I’m very pleased to tell you that we have at least five countries that have agreed to sponsor us to begin the process within the EU itself,” President Ali had told reporters in July 2023.

But the President had explained that for Guyana to be fully equipped to gain Schengen visa-free travel, the country’s passport must be improved and upgraded.

“You know biometrics and e-passport are very critical for global travellers. So, we have to now work expeditiously on having our system transformed so that we can have ease of movement and ease of travel.”