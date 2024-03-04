Father of 14 killed in alleged domestic dispute in Berbice

A father of 14 was on Sunday evening found dead after an alleged domestic dispute with another relative at New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The dead man has been identified as 42-year-old Godfrey Daniels of Princess Elizabeth Road New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Police say the man’s body was discovered at about 22:30h but his son, Godfrey Daniels Jr. stated that the body was picked up a short distance from his father’s home. It was, however, reported taken back to the scene since the police were not informed.

“They told me that they were not supposed to pick up the body because the police did not know about the body as yet and they had to drop back the body by we. I tell them that I didn’t know that my father get murder and that I coming over there just now. Then I get a next phone call from my brother saying that my brother-in-law broadside my father in the face and that might be the cause of death,” the young man said.

The younger Daniels related that there had been an ongoing feud between his father and brother-in-law and had intervened on several occasions.

“Is a regular thing but my aunty does hide away things and don’t talk. Right now, they hiding things like they want the man to go free but this story can’t go just so. We have to seek justice for him.”

Police have since arrested the dead man’s son-in-law and a female friend but Daniels believes that more persons might have been involved in his father’s death.

He added that before his father’s demise, his father was injured during an encounter but refused to visit the hospital. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing.