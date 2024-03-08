ExxonMobil Announces New Oil Discovery In Guyana

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Fri. Mar. 14, 2024: ExxonMobil Guyana announced today that it has made its first discovery for 2024 at the Bluefin site in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

The discovery included about 197 feet (60 metres) of hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone, drilled by the Stena Drillmax drillship at a depth of 4,244 feet (1,294 metres) of water.

Located roughly 8.5 kilometres southeast of the Sailfin-1 well, in the Stabroek block’s southeastern part, the Bluefin well adds to the block’s impressive discovery record.

President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge, stated, “Our ongoing exploration efforts are further unlocking the block’s potential for sustainable oil and gas production. This discovery underscores our team’s ability to leverage our expertise, technology, and commitment to responsibly and efficiently harness Guyana’s energy resources.”

This discovery adds to the over 30 finds in the Stabroek block since 2015, marking a significant contribution to the region’s energy development.