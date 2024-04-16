Edghill warns contractor of liquidated damages amid $78.4M bridge project delay

Pre-cast bridge at Belle Vue, Region Three

The $78.4 million Belle Vue, Region Three bridge is yet to be completed and now the contractor faces the threat of liquidated damages due to the extended setbacks.

During a site visit of the project led by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Friday, it was uncovered that delays are a result of the contractor, Hanbel Garnett awaiting the delivery of concrete slabs from Jagmohan Companies and Son.

In addition, 15 days were added to the project deadline to facilitate the removal of electrical lines which hindered crane operations.

To salvage the project and maintain accountability, Minister Edghill announced his intention to enforce the imposition of liquidated damages against the contractor.

“I don’t care if the slabs come tonight or tomorrow but I want this bridge finished and it is past the deadline. The delayed time while we were waiting on GPL to move the powerline so that the crane could operate, make sure we verify is how long, we get that done, we deduct that and beyond that, we start charging liquidated damages,” the minister asserted.

These penalties, stipulated in the contract, serve as a financial deterrent for delays beyond the stipulated timeline.

This also reflects the government’s ‘no-nonsense’ approach that is being implemented to ensure that all ongoing projects are up to standard and finished on time.

The contract was awarded in May 2023 and initially slated for completion by the end of February. It was later extended to March month end.

Meanwhile, the completion of the pre-cast bridge will bring significant relief to thousands of residents and road users by providing improved access to essential services, easier travel, and opportunities for economic growth. [DPI]

Editor’s Note: The managing director of Jagmohan Companies and Son has contacted INews to clarify that the concrete slabs are available however the contractor is required to make the full payment before the materials can be delivered and installed.