Edghill inspects ongoing infrastructure works in Reg. 9

As the Ministry of Public Works continues its commitment to the modernisation and transformation of Guyana, Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, visited several ongoing projects in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo).

These projects include internal roads in Lethem, St. Ignatius and the Piara Bridge, which is currently 50% complete, and is the final bridge to be completed in the Lethem to Kurupukari corridor.

Minister Edghill urged the contractors to complete the projects according to contract specifications, to manage the generation of dust and debris during road construction, and to complete the projects in a more timely manner. Residents of the various areas were encouraged to monitor the projects and to report relevant complaints to the Ministry.

Minister Edghill also held a meeting with representatives of the Aranaputa Village Council, including the Vice Chairman, the Overseer, a Councillor and a community activist, as well as, the project contractor for the rehabilitation of the Aranaputa Valley village road and Ministry of Public Works’ Regional Engineer and Clerk of Works.

The aim of the meeting was to ensure that satisfactory progress is being made with the project, and to resolve all issues raised.