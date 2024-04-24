Driver dies in car crash at Farm

A man identified as Derek Kissoon is now dead after he lost control of the motorcar he was driving and crashed into a trench along the roadway at Farm, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

On Wednesday, April 24th, 2024 about 02:15 hrs on Farm Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, a fatal accident involving Motorcar # PVV 8589 driven by Derek Kisoon (deceased) age 27 of Lot 2192 Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

Shazim Hanif age 25 of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo was also an occupant of the said motorcar.

Inquires revealed that Motorcar PVV 8589 was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of the said public road allegedly at a fast rate while approaching a turn on the said public road when he lost control of the vehicle, collided with a shop, and ended up in a trench on the southern side of the public road.

The driver was picked up in an unconscious state along with the occupant and transported to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, West Coast Demerara.

The driver was pronounced dead on arrival while the occupant was admitted as a patient.

Hanif’s condition is regarded as stable. The deceased body was then escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.