Counselling, other support for families of girls that died in Massara

The government has pledged to provide counselling and other support that may be necessary to the families of the three young girls who lost their lives by drowning in Massara Village, North Rupununi in Region Nine.

While interacting with the families on Wednesday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill expressed that the government is profoundly saddened by the loss of the three girls from the community.

After meeting with the parents and sibling of 5-year-old Michele Jeffrays, 9-year-old Alicia Dorrick and the relatives of their cousin 6-year-old Nia Jeffrays along with the Toshao Lenny Moses, it was decided that the two families would receive counseling and other required support to help them through this very difficult time.

The children’s burial arrangements are currently being arranged by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) as a support to the families.

In light of the Jeffray families’ bereavement, Minister Edghill is inviting everyone from across the country to pray for them.