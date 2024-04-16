CJIA contractors urged to hire more workers, implement shift system to ensure timely completion of works

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill during his inspection at CJIA

The three contractors working on the Cheddi Jagan International Airport’s Expansion Project have been urged to get the work done promptly, and in keeping with contractual obligations.

During a visit to the ongoing project on Monday, Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, inspected:

(1) the replacement of the Asphaltic Concrete Pavement with Rigid Pavement for the International Apron at CJIA,

(2) the Construction and Rehabilitation of the New and Existing Commercial Center and the VIP section,

(3) the Construction of the New Administrative Office Building, and (4) the Rehabilitation of the Baggage Make-up Area.

Minister Edghill said each contractor will be held accountable for their project delivery.

He also advised that some contractors would need to increase their labour force and implement a shift system to ensure timely delivery.

The new works on the airport are part of the PPP/C government’s plans to continue modernising Guyana in keeping with international standards, positioning the country as a pivotal connectivity hub for the Caribbean, Latin America, and other countries in Asia, Africa, and Europe.

“We are working to bring more options to ensure there is greater ease in travel in and out of Guyana,” Minister Edghill has stated.

He added that the focus is on expanding the physical infrastructure of the national airport to make it more commercially viable and business-friendly. There will be new restaurants and concession areas, business services, and other offices set up including for airlines.

The VIP lounges would also be a major investment with Guyana advancing in the area of events tourism. Additionally, the over 300 staffers at CJIA would be moved to a much more comfortable facility.

The modernisation budget for 2024 is approximately $1.1 billion.

Contractor K&S General Contractors Inc. is tasked with upgrading the baggage make-up area, with an $81,158,185 budget, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc. is working on the administrative building with a budget of $890,440,820 and on the rigid pavement with a budget of $703,176,270, while PD Contracting is working on the commercial center with a budget to the tune of $874,265,155. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]