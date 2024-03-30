Berbice fisherman jailed for gun, ammo possession

Govindra Swambeer, a 38-year-old fisherman of Whim Corentyne, Berbice, was sentenced to 30 months in jail for the possession of unlicensed guns and ammunition.
Swambeer was arrested on March 27 and charged on Thursday with the offences of Possession of Firearm without License and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition without License.
The Defendant appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court, where the charges were read to him on Thursday. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to fifteen (15) months each on both charges.
At the time of his arrest on Wednesday, Swambeer was found in possession of two single-barrel 12-gauge shotguns (without serial number) with five cartridges.