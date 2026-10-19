Local News
96 teachers now CVQ-certified
19 October 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
The Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) continues to strengthen technical and vocational education and training (TVET) through its Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) programme, which is equipping teachers with practical competencies and recognised occupational qualifications to enhance the delivery of technical and vocational education across Guyana. Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, in her remarks, emphasised […]
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