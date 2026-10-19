Guyana to outline priorities for developing diversified, affordable &amp; reliable energy system at DR meeting Guyana targets end-of-year onion self-sufficiency as cultivation expands to four regions Sod will turn for new rice storage hub Friday Guyana records rapid, sustained GDP growth since 2020 – World Bank Opposition Leader &amp; his employees get bail on unlawful gun &amp; ammo possession, obstruction charges 2 perish in Charity fire
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96 teachers now CVQ-certified

19 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
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The Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) continues to strengthen technical and vocational education and training (TVET) through its Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) programme, which is equipping teachers with practical competencies and recognised occupational qualifications to enhance the delivery of technical and vocational education across Guyana. Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, in her remarks, emphasised […]

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