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Local News

345 persons graduate from int’l human rights law course

19 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
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The third cohort, comprising 345 persons, graduated on Saturday evening from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance International Human Rights Law Certificate Course. The programme seeks to educate Guyanese on human rights, international rights and conventions, and Guyana’s constitution and laws. The Department of Public Information (DPI) caught up with Suhana Khan, who believes […]

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