$78.4M bridge project: Jagmohan rejects contractor’s attempt to blame company for delays

S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Incorporated released this image of concrete slabs that are available for the project

See full statement from S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Incorporated:

S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Incorporated refutes the false claim published in the Department of Public Information (DPI) article captioned “Contractor to face financial penalties as Belle Vue bridge project faces delay dated 16th April 2024.

In the article, Mr. Handel Garnett of Handel Garnett Construction falsely attributes his delinquency in completing works to the non-delivery of concrete slabs from our company. Contrary to this claim, all of the concrete slabs have been manufactured and we are awaiting the contractor to settle his outstanding financial obligations.