73 lbs of ganja found at Bartica apartment, taxi driver arrested

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in Regional Division #7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have arrested a male following the discovery of over 73 pounds of marijuana at his apartment in Bartica.

According to Police reports, the narcotics were unearthed around 22:00h on Wednesday when a group of ranks from the Bartica Police Station went to the home of Noel Tobin, a 28-year-old taxi driver of Bartica, and searched his apartment.

During the search, the officers found one suitcase containing 20 brown and red scotch-taped parcels, one multi-coloured shopping bag containing 16 parcels wrapped in transparent plastic; one multi-coloured shopping bag containing five parcels wrapped in brown scotch tape, and two parcels wrapped in transparent plastic.

“All the parcels, when opened, contained leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis (marijuana),” the Police said.

However, at the time of the discovery, Tobin was not at home. The ranks subsequently went to a house at Karabese Hill, Bartica, where the taxi driver was contacted and told of the offence committed and cautioned.

The Police said Tobin admitted to having the narcotics in his possession. He told the officers that about two days ago, he received the marijuana from a “brethren” to keep. The man was arrested and escorted along with the narcotics to Bartica Police Station, where he was placed in custody.

The narcotic was then weighed in his presence and amounted to 33,470 grams (33.47 kilograms).

Further investigations into the discovery are in progress.