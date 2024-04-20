2 dead, 1 critical in Berbice accident

Dead: Deolall “Vekash” Tulsi (L) and Rondy Emanuel (R)

Two young men are now dead and another is in critical condition following an accident involving two motorcycles on the Corentyne Public Road, Berbice.

Dead are 21-year-old Deolall Tulsi called Vekash of Lot 90 South First Street Letter Kenny, Corentyne, and 22-year-old Rondy Emanuel, a labourer of Lot 167 Williamsburg, Corentyne, while the injured victim has been identified as 17-year-old Veeram Seecharran of Lot 63 Williamsburg Village.

The accident occurred at about 20:30 hours Friday on Williamsburg Public Road.

At the time, Tulsi was driving motorcycle #CM 2969 and Emanuel was driving motorcycle #CM 50 with Seecharran as his pillion rider.

Based on police reports, Tulsi was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of Williamsburg’s Public Road while Emanuel and Seecharran were heading the opposite direction.

Police say both motorcyclists were allegedly driving at a ‘fast rate of speed’ when Emanuel lost control of his bike and ended up south into the path of Tulsi. As a result, both motorcycles collided head-on, causing the motorcyclists and the pillion rider to fall onto the road surface, where they all received injuries about their bodies.

They were all picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital. Tulsi was pronounced dead on arrival, and Rondy Emmanuel succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

Seecharran was treated for a fractured skull and transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient before being moved to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). His condition is regarded as critical.

Investigations are continuing.