The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Lena Narine

Lena Narine was today sentenced to five years imprisonment and fined $17.1 million on narco trafficking charges.

Narine appeared before Magistrate Rondel Weever at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, where she was found guilty in relation to the offence of trafficking a narcotic to wit 11.4kgs of cocaine.

The woman is currently on High Court bail in relation to a separate case where she was found with 1.050kgs of cocaine in January 2023.