WCD youth killed on Zeeburg Public Road

Twenty-year-old Warren Junior Thomas of Area ‘G’ De Willem Public Road, West Coast Demerara, was killed after being run over by a motorcar on the Zeeburg Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

The accident occurred at about 22:10hrs Friday evening involving motor car #PZZ 4005, owned by Sheriff Security Services and driven at the time by a 29-year-old man.

According to police reports, Thomas was lying on the southern parapet of Zeeburg Public Road when the motorcar, which was proceeding East along the northern drive lane of the road, drove over to the southern drive lane and stopped in front of a Chinese Supermarket, collecting something from a Sheriff Security Guard.

In the process, the driver allegedly drove over the pedestrian, who was still lying on the southern parapet. The driver stopped, exited the vehicle and spoke to another driver whose vehicle was stationary in front of the Supermarket. The driver then went back into his motorcar and drove off in an eastern direction.

The pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and died while receiving medical attention at about 02:10hrs this morning.

CCTV footage was viewed, and checks were made for the driver and vehicle involved in the incident. Police subsequently arrested the driver after he returned to the accident scene at around 08:00hrs this morning. He remains in custody, assisting with the investigations.