Three buildings destroyed in Eteringbang fire

The raging fire at Eteringbang Landing this morning

An early morning fire at Eteringbang Landing in the Upper Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) has destroyed three buildings.

The Guyana Fire Service said the blaze started at approximately 03:00h today. According to the GFS, “The incident resulted in the complete destruction of three wooden buildings.”

Raimundo Lucio Dos Anjos Oliveira, a 52-year-old Brazilian national residing at Eteringbang Landing, related that he noticed the fire erupting from the circuit board area of his two-storey building, which consists of 10 rooms.

The aftermath of the early morning fire that ravaged three buildings at Eteringbang

Oliveira attempted to extinguish the flames with water but was unsuccessful as the fire quickly spiralled out of control, engulfing his building and two other abandoned structures nearby.

The valiant efforts of Oliveira and community members, who rallied with water pumps, prevented the inferno from spreading to additional buildings. There were no reported casualties.

At this time, the estimated value of damages remains unknown.

Authorities are actively investigating what caused the fire.

In the meantime, the Guyana Fire Service has issued some steps to take if an electrical fire occurs:

1. Stay Calm: Keep calm and avoid panic.

2. Cut the Power: Safely turn off the power supply to the affected area, if possible.

3. Use a Fire Extinguisher: If you have a suitable fire extinguisher, use it from a safe distance. Never use water on an electrical fire.

4. Evacuate: If the fire is spreading or you can’t control it, evacuate immediately.

5. Call for Help: Dial 912 to report the fire.

6. Do NOT Use Water: Never use water on an electrical fire, as it can worsen the situation.

7. Wait for Professionals: Allow trained firefighters to handle the situation. Do not re-enter the area until it is declared safe.

Remember, safety is always the top priority.