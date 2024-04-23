Solar panels stolen from school in Bartica; businessman, security officer arrested

The recovered solar panels

See full statement from Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division #7 are investigating an alleged simple larceny that occurred between Friday, April 19, and Monday, April 22, 2024.

The suspect is a 27-year-old security officer of Two Miles Bartica, who committed the theft at the Two Miles Primary School.

It was alleged that four Merisolar solar panels valued at GC $260,000, property of the Government of Guyana, were stolen.

Inquiries disclosed that recently repairs were done on the mentioned school, and solar panels were replaced; hence, the old panels were stored under the school’s stairway. The school is monitored on a 24-hour basis by a Security Service.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, about 07:30 hours, Melanie Gardener, the school’s Canteen Manager was cleaning in the vicinity where the panels were stored, and she observed four of the panels were missing. As a result, she brought it to the Head Teachers’ attention, who later reported the matter to the police.

Acting on information received, the police visited the home of a Bartica businessman, who gave them some information; the suspect was then contacted and questioned, and he admitted to the theft. The businessman was further questioned and he took the ranks to a vehicle where two (2) of the panels were stored; he then went to the roof of his building, removed two (2) other panels and handed them over to the police.

Both the suspect and the businessman were told of the offense committed, cautioned, arrested, and placed into custody.

Investigations are ongoing.