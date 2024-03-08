Society is stronger through the empowerment of women – MOM

President Dr Irfaan Ali during the International Women’s Day event at State House

On behalf of President Dr. Irfaan Ali on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2024, Brigadier Omar Khan, Chief of Defence Staff, and Chairman of the Men on Mission (MOM) Initiative, extends best wishes to all our women folk throughout Guyana and in the Diaspora.

Women are our mothers, grandmothers, wives, sisters and daughters and their contributions to molding children, families, communities, and, by extension, our nation, remain invaluable. The contributions of women within the family are instrumental in fostering environments where values are learned, characters are built, and dreams are nurtured.

MOM takes this opportunity to commend them for their selfless and immeasurable efforts in shaping our society into a positively diverse thriving place.

MOM recognizes that the strength of our society is magnified by the active participation and empowerment of women in all aspects of life. It is not only about acknowledging the contributions of women on this significant day but also about taking actionable steps towards an equitable future every day. Today, we stand in solidarity to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women in all strata of society around the world.

Their strength, determination, intellect, and compassion are pillars that support the edifice of our communities and nation. Men on Mission remains committed to fostering a culture that values diversity, equality, and inclusion, where men actively support the advancement and recognition of women.

The organization stands firm in its belief that the advancement of women is not solely a women’s issue, but a human issue that impacts the fabric of our families and, by extension, our society at large. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, let us recommit ourselves to the pursuit of gender equality and the support of women’s rights.

Let us recognize the extraordinary roles that women fulfil as we honour their enduring legacy and the bright future, they help forge for all of us.

The actions we take to empower women today will determine the strength and grace of the generations to come.