Sibling among 4 die in 2-vehicle smash-up at Long Creek

Siblings, Rushelle Leacock and Eddo Leacock were identified as two of the four persons who died in the early morning two-vehicle smash-up at Long Creek Linden-Soesdyke Highway on Monday.

Dead, Eddo Leacock and Rushelle Leacock

In addition, Uramie Hall, a pensioner and Dwalon Farell, a teacher attached to the New Silver City Secondary School also succumbed to their injuries.

Dead, Dwalon Farrel and Urani Hall

Inews understands that another person, Asheer Grannum is critically injured.

