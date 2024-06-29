Nearly 500 rounds of ammo found during Berbice roadblock; 2 arrested

Police in Berbice, Region Six, have arrested two persons after a cache of ammunition was unearthed in the vehicle they were in.
The discovery was made during an intel-led roadblock exercise conducted on the No. 51 Public Road in Corentyne on Friday.
During the exercise, the officers stopped and searched a red Fielder wagon vehicle (Registration #HD 3157) and found 490 suspected twelve-gauge cartridges.
At the time, the vehicle was being driven by a 23-year-old hire car driver from Smyth Field, New Amsterdam, Berbice. A 31-year-old female from Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, was an occupant in the vehicle.
Based on Police reports, the ranks searched the vehicle and found five boxes marked Baschieri and Pellagri in the car trunk. The boxes were examined during which the ammunition were discovered.
The hire car driver and occupant were asked if they were licensed to carry ammunition, and they said ‘no’. They were told of the offence committed (Possession of Ammunition without License), cautioned and arrested.
The two suspects are in custody, assisting with the investigation.