Security officer shot dead after allegedly opening fire on Police

A security officer attached to Kalibur Security Service was on Tuesday shot and killed after he opened fire on a team of police officers at Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is 39-year-old Michael Britton also called Mickey of Vigilance South, ECD.

Police stated that a team of ranks were driving along Brush Dam, Friendship, ECD on their way to the Vigilance Police Station when they were stopped by a 27-year-old car wash operator, who reported that Britton had threatened him with a firearm.

As a result, the ranks exited the Police vehicle and went after Britton who was spotted some 25 feet ahead of them.

On seeing the ranks, Britton allegedly scaled a fence in an escape bid. The ranks reportedly gave chase, during which Britton allegedly whipped out a firearm and discharged a round in their direction.

In retaliation, the police returned fire but Britton reportedly kept running. He nevertheless, collapsed as he attempted to jump a fence.

He was picked up by the ranks and upon inspection of his body, a gunshot wound was seen on the left side of his hip area.

He was subsequently taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 9MM Canik Pistol, along with four live rounds of ammunition were found in the magazine. In addition, one round was in the breach of the firearm.  However, during the ordeal, a 17-year-old bystander was allegedly ‘grazed’ on his right shoulder.

 