Saharan Dust plume projected to pass over Guyana from Friday-Sunday – EPA

See full statement from the Environmental Protection Agency:

The Environmental Protection Agency hereby issues an advisory on a forecasted Saharan Dust plume projected to be passing over Guyana from Friday 19 April – Sunday 21 April, 2024.

There has not been any significant changes in the air quality as detected by the EPA’s Air Quality Sensors along the low coastal plain, however, projections by Fox News, CBS and NOAA, depict a significant amount of the plume passing over Guyana in the upcoming weekend.

As advised in our previous advisories, the Saharan dust will continue to pass over Guyana intermittently throughout the year.

The EPA advises the elderly, children and persons with respiratory, and skin conditions to take necessary precautions. As the dust passes over, persons are encouraged to limit time spent outdoors and to wear dust masks as practicable.

The EPA will continue to keep the public informed on the air quality throughout the weekend.

For a near real-time update on the Air Quality Index near you, visit the EPA’s website: https://epaguyana.org/ and select ‘Your Environment’ and then click ‘Air quality Data’.