Regional peace depends on stopping Venezuela from advancing “threatening objectives” – OAS

President Dr Irfaan Ali and OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro [File Photo]

See below the full statement from the Organization of American States (OAS):

The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS), with the firm purpose of promoting and defending peace and security, condemns the approval by the Venezuelan regime of the so-called “Law for the defense of Essequibo,” which is absolutely contrary to the most basic principles of international law and reaffirms once again the dictatorial pattern of the regime in Venezuela.

The Venezuelan regime, which a few days ago approved a fascist “law” to combat “fascism, neo-fascism and similar expressions,” also approves a so-called “Law for the defense of Essequibo” whose “legislative” standards recall sad historical episodes that led to annexations by force, military aggression and destruction.

Regional peace and security depend on stopping the Venezuelan regime from advancing these threatening objectives.

International Law condemns the crime of aggression, condemns the threat of aggression, condemns unilateral actions to resolve bilateral problems, condemns non-compliance and violation of current Arbitration Awards and, as an international community, we must condemn bellicose attitudes and intimidation of countries and international actors. In that sense, we value very positively that the Cooperative Republic of Guyana has accepted the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice in this case.

While a few days ago we rejected the action of breaking into an embassy as violating international law, today we must condemn as violating international law the unilateral actions and measures perpetrated last year and recently by the Venezuelan regime with the intention of annexing a third of the territory of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. The seriousness of these actions is absolute and unacceptable. Nor can we accept the intimidation of other international actors.

At the same time, the actions of the Venezuelan regime are directly an attack on the Chavista legacy of having relations in peace and harmony with the countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), as well as that Guyana’s exploitation of its natural wealth left to be carried out in peace.

Like any self-respecting fascist “law,” it not only contains the external threat, but also fulfills its tasks of internal repression. The combined use of internal repression with the regime’s aggressive stance towards the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is a new milestone in the Venezuelan regime’s infinite spiral of moral and political poverty. This law puts at risk the security not only of Guyana, but also the peace and security of the hemisphere.