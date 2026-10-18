Local News
PSC supports vape import restrictions to protect Guyana’s young people
18 October 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
See full statement below: PSC Supports Vape Import Restrictions To Protect Guyana’s Young People Georgetown, Guyana, October 18, 2026: The Private Sector Commission (PSC) supports the Government of Guyana’s announced measures to restrict the importation of vapes and vaping products, as outlined by His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali, The Commission welcomes these measures […]
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