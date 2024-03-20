Pres Ali lauds “ever-deepening” ties with Brazil; accredits new Ambassador

President Dr Irfaan Ali receiving the credentials from the Brazilian Ambassador Maria De Castro Martins

President Dr Irfaan Ali today received the Letters of Credence from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Maria De Castro Martins at the Office of the President. During the accreditation ceremony, President Ali underscored the special relationship between Guyana and Brazil and their common values and principles, especially in relation to people-centred development.

The Head of State also spoke of collaborations in areas such as energy, agriculture, forest management and infrastructure and about the “ever-deepening relations between the two nations”.

Ambassador Martins said that her mission is to work on ensuring that the agendas of both countries are fulfilled.