Parliaments of Guyana, Türkiye explore bilateral relations

The bilateral engagement between the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmus and delegation, and Speaker Manzoor Nadir alongside his delegation—including Ministers Vindhya Persaud and Kwame McCoy—marked a decisive step toward strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and deepening ties between the two nations.

Held on the sidelines of the 152nd Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Istanbul, the meeting was grounded in mutual respect, shared democratic principles, and a clear commitment to expanding cooperation.

Speaker Nadir expressed sincere appreciation for Türkiye’s exceptional hosting of the Assembly, noting Guyana’s continued leadership in fostering global parliamentary dialogue.

He underscored a strong interest in establishing structured bilateral relations between the parliaments, emphasising that such engagement must move beyond symbolism and deliver tangible collaboration.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the promotion of universal democratic values and practices, the strengthening of institutional governance, and the advancement of peace and stability at both regional and international levels.

Discussions also explored avenues for parliamentary exchanges, technical cooperation, and knowledge-sharing in areas critical to national development.

This engagement sends a clear message: partnerships rooted in respect, democracy, and shared purpose are not optional—they are essential.

Guyana stands ready to build meaningful, results-driven relations with Türkiye, anchored in cooperation that delivers for both peoples.