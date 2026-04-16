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Local News

$94.5M revetment, timber landing for Hubu

16 April 2026
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This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
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The government is forging ahead with plans to construct a revetment and timber landing at Hubu, East Bank Essequibo, in Region Three, to strengthen riverbank protection along the Essequibo River and improve access for transportation, agriculture and economic activities.

The massive project will be undertaken by the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) for $94.5 million.

Interested contractors are invited to submit bids for the infrastructure works, which form part of continued development initiatives across Region Three.

Hubu, located along the East Bank of the Essequibo River, has been targeted for major development in recent years, particularly in agriculture and river transport infrastructure.

The revetment and timber landing project will complement broader investments across Region Three, including the Parika international port facility.

All bids should be submitted on or before Thursday, April 23, 2026, to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s chairman at the Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets in Georgetown.

In 2022, the government announced plans to construct a wharf to improve access for farmers transporting produce from riverine communities.

The facility was deemed critical to improving market access for communities such as Bonasika, Saxacalli, Lanaballi and Hog Island.

Over the last five years, Hubu and the surrounding communities have seen significant development, including the rehabilitation of the Hubu main access road, the construction of timber revetment works, and the expansion of agricultural infrastructure.

The rehabilitation of the Hubu main access road, which included timber revetment works, was part of a wider infrastructure push to improve transportation and access for residents and farmers.

The government also outlined plans to transform Hubu into a major agricultural hub, including crab farming initiatives, agro-processing facilities, drainage and irrigation improvements and farm-to-market road upgrades

These initiatives will boost productivity and create new economic opportunities for residents. [DPI]

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