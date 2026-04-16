Local News
ENET signs multi-year deal as premier partner of GSL
16 April 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
ENet has officially signed on as a Premier Partner of the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL), reinforcing its commitment to the continued development of cricket in Guyana and across the region. Under a multi-year agreement, ENet will serve as the exclusive telecommunications and broadband partner of the GSL for the next three seasons. This […]
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